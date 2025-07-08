Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 177,671 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 907,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

