Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,787 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,433,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.