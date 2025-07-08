Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,787 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,433,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
