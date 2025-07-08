Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 7.1% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.