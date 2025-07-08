Opus Capital Group LLC Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

