Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Partners in Financial Planning

Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 12.8% of Partners in Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $63,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

