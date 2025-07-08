Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $575.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

