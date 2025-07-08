AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,755,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 209,297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

