Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 365,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

