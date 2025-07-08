CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $575.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

