Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3%

HPE opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

