May Hill Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

