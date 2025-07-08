Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 4.08% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.46 and a 52-week high of $142.19.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

