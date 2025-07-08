Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 11,078 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

