Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

