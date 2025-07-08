Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

