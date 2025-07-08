M&T Bank Corp Sells 18,422 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

