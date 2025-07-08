SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,692 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

