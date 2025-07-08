DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CME Group were worth $177,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.54. 124,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,714. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.69 and a 200 day moving average of $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

