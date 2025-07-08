Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 125,102 iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 1.56% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 54,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.