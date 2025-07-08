Trek Financial LLC Acquires 11,904 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $463,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.98.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

