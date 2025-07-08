United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.