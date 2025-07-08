UBS Group Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

