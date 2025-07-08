Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

