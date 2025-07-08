UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 4,900,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,307,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

