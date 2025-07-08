Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,680 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,084,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. 66,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,089. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,901,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $1,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,111.40. The trade was a 53.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,551. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.