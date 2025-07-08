Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

