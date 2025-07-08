Trek Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 253,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 449,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.