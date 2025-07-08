Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 comprises approximately 2.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 50,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth $13,371,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.30. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

