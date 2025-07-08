Northland Securities Upgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Outperform

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE ALTG opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.55. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.15 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 6,743 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,366.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $448,003.20. This trade represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4,768.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

