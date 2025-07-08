DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 39,941 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $116,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $348.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

