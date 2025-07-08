DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $127.27 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $127,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 291,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

