Trek Financial LLC Acquires 20,998 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after buying an additional 150,408 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 329,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,202. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

