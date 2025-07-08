Trek Financial LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,567. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.27 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average of $282.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

