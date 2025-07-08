M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,709 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $85,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,922 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.8%

EFV opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

