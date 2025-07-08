Trek Financial LLC Buys 32,689 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

