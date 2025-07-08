Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,100,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

AXSM traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. 26,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,324. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

