Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,100,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 342,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

AXSM traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. 26,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,324. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.