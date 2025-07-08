Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 175,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,396. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

