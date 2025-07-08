49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.