Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $135.99 Thousand

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $135.99 thousand and approximately $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

