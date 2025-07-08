Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

