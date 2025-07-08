JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

