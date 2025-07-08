Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Wolfspeed, Mustang Bio, and Bit Digital are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically under $5 per share. Because they often have low market capitalization and limited liquidity, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk than stocks of larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $2.33. 452,417,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,018,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.34. 277,291,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBIO

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.48. 166,565,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,541,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $725.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTBT

Read More