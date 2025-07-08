Shipping Stocks To Consider – July 7th

WNS, Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Etsy, Rio Tinto, and Carrier Global are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—to transport goods by sea. Their performance is driven by global trade volumes and freight‐rate fluctuations, and is sensitive to factors like fleet capacity, fuel costs, regulatory changes and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. 22,592,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.94. 5,297,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. 5,651,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. 4,488,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

CARR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 2,857,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

