Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

