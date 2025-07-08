Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

