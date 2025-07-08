Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.