Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 10,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,296. The company has a market capitalization of $458.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 91,980.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

