Radix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $429.65 Thousand (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Radix has a market capitalization of $70.07 million and approximately $429.65 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,185,243,003 coins and its circulating supply is 10,837,627,678 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

