RLX Technology (RLX) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RLX Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85% RLX Technology Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Dividends

RLX Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RLX Technology pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 72.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology Competitors 117 910 998 28 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RLX Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RLX Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given RLX Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $376.55 million $75.60 million 38.75 RLX Technology Competitors $2.73 billion $103.51 million 3.55

RLX Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology. RLX Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLX Technology peers beat RLX Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

