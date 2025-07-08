Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 168 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.